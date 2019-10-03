Madison County approves $4 million Fiscal Year 2020 transportation plan

WAAY 31 has new information on what Madison County plans to spend its gas tax revenue on.
The transportation plan was approved at the county commission meeting. The commission listed 20 different projects. Most of them are re-striping and resurfacing improvements.
The most expensive project calls for $1 million to fix a bridge. In total, the plan calls for $4 million to improve 46 miles of roads.
Madison County Fiscal Year 2020 Transportation Plan by Ashley Thusius on Scribd
