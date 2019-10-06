Madison County Volunteer Lawyers Program Hosting Free Clinics

WAAY 31 at Madison County Volunteer Lawyers Program will be hosting free clinics this fall.

The MCVLP provides free civil legal services to disadvantaged families, seniors, persons with disabilities, and domestic violence survivors in Madison County. If you live in Madison County and are a low-income individual, you may be eligible for legal assistance.

The program serves clients who are residents of Madison County or who have cases pending in Madison County. We provide direct representation, limited scope representation, or counsel and advice in the following areas:

Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention

Supporting Families

Protection of Consumer Rights

Income Maintenance

Wills and Probate

Non-profit Support

The service areas involve civil matters such as family law, consumer issues, bankruptcy, landlord/tenant disputes, and probate issues. No criminal cases, traffic cases, or fee-generating cases are accepted.

Below are the dates and times of each free clinic:

October 10th, - VA Legal Clinic, 9-12 @ VA Clinic

October 16th- Lawyer for a Day Project, 1-3pm, Madison County Courthouse, Room 529 (only for those cases on the docket)

October 17th – Expungement and Voter Restoration Rights Clinic, 10-4, Jasper Civic Center

October 18th – Family Law Clinic, Madison County Courthouse (by appointment only)

November 6th - Lawyer for a Day Project, 1-3pm, Madison County Courthouse, Room 529 (only for those cases on the docket)

November 14th – VA Legal Clinic, 9-12 @ VA Clinic

November 14th – VA Wills Clinic, 9-5 @ VA Clinic, (sign-up required in advance)

November 15th - Family Law Clinic, Madison County Courthouse (by appointment only)

November 20th - Lawyer for a Day Project, 1-3pm, Madison County Courthouse, Room 529 (only for those cases on the docket)

November 21st and 22nd – Wills for Heroes Clinic, 9-5 daily, Huntsville Police Training Academy (sign-up required in advance)