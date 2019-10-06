WAAY 31 at Madison County Volunteer Lawyers Program will be hosting free clinics this fall.
The MCVLP provides free civil legal services to disadvantaged families, seniors, persons with disabilities, and domestic violence survivors in Madison County. If you live in Madison County and are a low-income individual, you may be eligible for legal assistance.
The program serves clients who are residents of Madison County or who have cases pending in Madison County. We provide direct representation, limited scope representation, or counsel and advice in the following areas:
Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention
Supporting Families
Protection of Consumer Rights
Income Maintenance
Wills and Probate
Non-profit Support
The service areas involve civil matters such as family law, consumer issues, bankruptcy, landlord/tenant disputes, and probate issues. No criminal cases, traffic cases, or fee-generating cases are accepted.
Below are the dates and times of each free clinic:
October 10th, - VA Legal Clinic, 9-12 @ VA Clinic
October 16th- Lawyer for a Day Project, 1-3pm, Madison County Courthouse, Room 529 (only for those cases on the docket)
October 17th – Expungement and Voter Restoration Rights Clinic, 10-4, Jasper Civic Center
October 18th – Family Law Clinic, Madison County Courthouse (by appointment only)
November 6th - Lawyer for a Day Project, 1-3pm, Madison County Courthouse, Room 529 (only for those cases on the docket)
November 14th – VA Legal Clinic, 9-12 @ VA Clinic
November 14th – VA Wills Clinic, 9-5 @ VA Clinic, (sign-up required in advance)
November 15th - Family Law Clinic, Madison County Courthouse (by appointment only)
November 20th - Lawyer for a Day Project, 1-3pm, Madison County Courthouse, Room 529 (only for those cases on the docket)
November 21st and 22nd – Wills for Heroes Clinic, 9-5 daily, Huntsville Police Training Academy (sign-up required in advance)
Related Content
- Madison County Volunteer Lawyers Program Hosting Free Clinics
- Madison County could be eligible for free book program
- Former Atlanta Falcons' Players Will Host Free Football Clinic
- Volunteers tackling opioid addiction in Madison County
- Madison County man sues Huntsville clinic after girlfriend gets abortion
- Morgan County to host drive-thru flu clinic
- Madison County Democratic Women hosting annual scholarship awards dinner
- Madison County Democratic Party hosting debate watch parties
- Madison County first responders host National Night Out in Huntsville
- Madison County Sheriff correction officers graduate from training program