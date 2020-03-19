Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: A WAAY 31 Special Report: Coronavirus Concerns Full Story

Madison County Tax Collector reminding people to pay taxes during coronavirus crisis

The deadline is extended to March 31

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

The Madison County Courthouse is closed to help stop the spread of coronavirus, but work goes on.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Madison County tax collector about what she needs residents to remember to do, and how the office is trying to help.

At the courthouse the doors may be closed but the payments on your taxes are not.

Lynda Hall, Madison County tax collector, says you still must pay your taxes in person or online.

"Though the courthouse is closed, the tax collectors office is not. Even though you can't come in our office, you can come to the courthouse between 10 and 2," said Hall.

Hall told WAAY-31 her office is working every day to process tax payments.

The deadline for property tax payments was pushed back until March 31 since the coronavirus outbreak forced the courthouse to close.

But hall told us they still want to help people as much as possible.

"We do our best. We are still calling people to contact their taxpayers. We're doing the best we can because we don't want to sell people's property. We say this every year... We do not want to sell your property," she said.

Hall told us you can come up to north side of the courthouse and go up to the guard's gate...someone will quickly come out and process your payment.

At the end of it all, Hall said she knows this is a difficult time for many and she's happy her office could do something to help.

"The e-checks will go until the 31st of March and we'll continue to take personal checks through the end of March after that, it has to be a certified check," she said.

Hall told WAAY-31 if you have any comments, questions, or concerns you can still call them at 256-532-3370
or email taxcol@madisoncountyal.gov with anything you may have.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events