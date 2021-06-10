Madison County Students learn life and workforce skills at summer camp

School maybe out, but some students are not slacking off this summer!

This week one Madison County Schools camp is teaching kids the skills to be successful in life.

The sounds of metal, the smell of bacon and the excitement of seeing an image on your computer screen come to life. What do these things have in common? It's all part of a camp teaching 60 Madison County middle school students life and workforce skills.

The camp focuses on three areas: welding, cooking, and STEM.

"I'm learning a stick weld and how to properly do it with safety and everything and we're doing e's and w's, it's a type of weld," said Matthew Thornton, student. "

We've learned how to make bread, and we've learned how to make tacos," said Mikayla Riggins, student.

"It will help me improve in the future a lot, like if I'm in college and I need to learn how to cook," said Abigail Ham, student.

The skills these young students are learning at the Madison County Career Technical Center will better help them join the workforce later in life.

"Weld metal together and have fun and you can also make money when you get older," said Matthew.

"If they like it, then they could do that when they get older and get an education on it," said Mikayla.

Whether it sparks an interest in a new hobby or leads to a career down the road, one thing all the students said, it's all about learning and having fun.

"One day, if you're at your house by yourself, you have ingredients and stuff, you can whip up something and make something nice to eat," said Mikayla.

Madison County Schools said they plan to do more of these camps next year.