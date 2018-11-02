Madison County Sheriff's respond to shots fired call

Madison County Sherrif's Office is now saying this was a murder suicide that happened in the driveway. Lieutenant Donny Shaw said a male killed a female, the relationship of the two is still unclear.

They also said there was a juvenile present, but is not injured. The juvenile is with family now.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department and HEMSI are responding to a shots fired call on the east side of Rustic Cedar Lane in Madison County. There is caution tape surrounding the house. The WAAY 31 News team is at the scene and will have a live report on with new information WAAY 31 News at 11:00 a.m.