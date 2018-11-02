Clear
Madison County Sheriff's respond to shots fired call

The Madison County Sheriff's Department and HEMSI are responding to a shots fired call on the east side of Rustic Cedar Lane in Madison County.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 11:17 AM
Posted By: Najahe Sherman

Madison County Sherrif's Office is now saying this was a murder suicide that happened in the driveway. Lieutenant Donny Shaw said a male killed a female, the relationship of the two is still unclear.

They also said there was a juvenile present, but is not injured. The juvenile is with family now.

