Madison County Sheriff's Office looking for Keel Mountain burglar

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for a thief who burglarized several homes on Keel Mountain. Right now, the only lead the department has is a suspect in a black pick-up truck.

Deputies believe the person stole thousands of dollars in equipment from one house, and even tried to steal from other homes on and around Keel Mountain.

"I feel like, okay, I'm not safe on my own piece of land. Somebody else is just going to walk and take it," said Judi Godsey, the homeowner.

Judi Godsey was in shock when she found out someone stole equipment from her barn. She said a generator, air compressor and power tools were some of the items stolen.

"These things that my husband works with daily, sometimes weekly. It's things he makes a living with," said Godsey.

Godsey said she was awakened just after midnight last Thursday. That's when she saw saw someone with a flashlight in her barn.

Godsey didn't get a good description but said the person left in a black truck. She called police and filed a police report, but now she's concerned with replacing what was stolen.

"No, we don't have the money. We don't even have money to go out and replace one of the saws this week," she said.

According to the sheriff's office, around four other burglaries occurred in the same area and the victims have described the same vehicle.

Now, Godsey says she plans to create a neighborhood watch.

"I'm sure the cops would rather get a phone call saying, 'I think something's going on,' until it's too late," she said.

The sheriff's office encourages people to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Godsey says she is hoping to form two neighborhood watches, one for the top of the mountain and one for the bottom.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office tell us this is an active investigation and they are looking to recover the stolen items.