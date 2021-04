The Madison County Sheriff's Office is working to find out who stole a package from the doorway of a local home.

It was caught on camera around 1 p.m. on Apr. 1 in the 700 block of Dug Hill Road.

The sheriff's office says the female suspect was driving an older model Ford Explorer/Expedition. She's seen in the video exiting her vehicle, approaching the front door and removing a package.

If you have information, contact Investigator Harvey at jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8820.