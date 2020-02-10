Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants help identifying vehicle burglary suspects

The department says the suspects broke into vehicles Saturday night.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 2:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying burglary suspects.

Authorities say the suspects burglarized multiple vehicles overnight Saturday in the 100 block of Riverwalk Trail in New Market.

The car the suspects were in appears to be a silver four-door sedan.

If you have information, call 256-722-7181 or email Investigator Mike Parton at mparton@madisoncountyal.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events