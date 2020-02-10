The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying burglary suspects.
Authorities say the suspects burglarized multiple vehicles overnight Saturday in the 100 block of Riverwalk Trail in New Market.
The car the suspects were in appears to be a silver four-door sedan.
If you have information, call 256-722-7181 or email Investigator Mike Parton at mparton@madisoncountyal.gov.
Related Content
- UPDATE: Madison County sheriff identifies burglary suspect
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants help identifying vehicle burglary suspects
- Madison County sheriff wants help identifying burglary suspect
- Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying armed robbery suspect
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying Hazel Green burglary suspect
- Limestone County sheriff wants help identifying two burglary suspects
- Marshall County sheriff wants help identifying burglary suspect
- Madison County sheriff wants help identifying theft suspect
- Madison County sheriff trying to identify suspect in thefts
- Madison County sheriff looking for vehicle break-in suspect
Scroll for more content...