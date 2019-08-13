Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying armed robbery suspect

The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect in a robbery.

Deputies say he asked a victim for a ride at the Monrovia Rec Center. They say the suspect took the victim's phone and demanded the pass code while pointing a gun at them.

The department says the suspect fled in a white PT Cruiser. If you have any information, contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.