Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying armed robbery suspect

The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect in a robbery.
Deputies say he asked a victim for a ride at the Monrovia Rec Center. They say the suspect took the victim's phone and demanded the pass code while pointing a gun at them.
The department says the suspect fled in a white PT Cruiser. If you have any information, contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.
