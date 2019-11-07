Clear
Madison County Sheriff’s Office to discuss investigation into police shooting of Dana Fletcher

Dana Fletcher (Photo courtesy of Fletcher Family)

Dana Fletcher was shot and killed on Oct. 27.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss the findings of its investigation into the Madison police shooting of Dana Fletcher on Oct. 27. 

The conference will be shown live in this story. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

