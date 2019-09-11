Clear

Madison County Sheriff’s Office stops man delivering 12 pounds of pot

Ethon Fogah

Investigators learned the suspect would be delivering drugs and waited for him.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 4:34 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 5:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested an Atlanta man on Tuesday who it says was bringing drugs into the county.

Investigators learned the suspect, Ethon Fogah, 55, would be delivering drugs and waited for him near Hwy. 72E and Shields Road, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman.

His vehicle was stopped and a search found a box containing about 12 pounds of marijuana, Shaw said.

Fogah was charged with drug trafficking and taken to the Madison County Jail.

Bond was set at $50,000.

If you suspect drug or other criminal activity in your neighborhood, you can submit a tip to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at https://www.madisoncountysheriffal.org/crime-tip.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events