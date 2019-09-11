Madison County Sheriff’s Office stops man delivering 12 pounds of pot

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested an Atlanta man on Tuesday who it says was bringing drugs into the county.

Investigators learned the suspect, Ethon Fogah, 55, would be delivering drugs and waited for him near Hwy. 72E and Shields Road, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman.

His vehicle was stopped and a search found a box containing about 12 pounds of marijuana, Shaw said.

Fogah was charged with drug trafficking and taken to the Madison County Jail.

Bond was set at $50,000.

If you suspect drug or other criminal activity in your neighborhood, you can submit a tip to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at https://www.madisoncountysheriffal.org/crime-tip.