Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a man who they say exposed himself to a woman in a Walmart in Hazel Green.

The incident took place about 3 p.m. Dec. 23, investigators said, adding store surveillance video caught him leaving in a white Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Investigator Bailey at 256-533-8844 or emailing cbailey@madisoncountyal.gov