The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two masked suspects linked to an armed robbery at a convenience store.
The sheriff’s office said the two entered the Mapco gas station in the 6,200 block of Jeff Road on Dec. 30 and demanded money and cigarettes.
If you can help identify the suspects, contact Investigator Steve Finley at sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8847.
Related Content
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks masked bandits in armed robbery probe
- Limestone County sheriff seeks honey bun bandit
- Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying armed robbery suspect
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office seeking international accreditation
- Limestone County Sheriff’s Office seeks ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks Skyline store armed robber
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at Dollar General
- Huntsville police, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating similar robberies
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges man in home robbery
- Madison County sheriff seeks ATV theft suspect
Scroll for more content...