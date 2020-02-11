Clear
BREAKING NEWS Large crack in Lacey’s Spring road causing delays, emergency repairs underway Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks masked bandits in armed robbery probe

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two masked suspects linked to an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 4:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two masked suspects linked to an armed robbery at a convenience store.

The sheriff’s office said the two entered the Mapco gas station in the 6,200 block of Jeff Road on Dec. 30 and demanded money and cigarettes.

If you can help identify the suspects, contact Investigator Steve Finley at sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8847.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events