Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks man it says used fake $100 bill at Dollar General

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man it says passed a fake $100 bill at the Dollar General on Jeff Road on June 23.
If you recognize him, contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov
