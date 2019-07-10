Clear
Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks man it says used fake $100 bill at Dollar General

The sheriff's office says this happened in June

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 11:17 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man it says passed a fake $100 bill at the Dollar General on Jeff Road on June 23.

If you recognize him, contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov

