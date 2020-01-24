Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks ID of thief caught on camera

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying a person it says forcibly entered a residence in the area of Alternate Harvest Road.
The sheriff’s office said the offender took numerous items and caused extensive damage on or between the dates of Nov. 19 and Dec. 31, 2019.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigtor Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov
