Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking armed robbery suspect

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery on Winchester Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 10:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Mobil gas station on the corner of Winchester Road and Rea Trail. MCSO reported a suspect walked into the store, grabbed three cases of beer and left without paying.

“The clerk then gave chase after the offender, at which time the offender used physical force against the clerk to get away with the stolen beer,” MCSO said. “The clerk did receive injuries during this incident.”

MCSO said the suspect left in a dark-colored sedan that was occupied by one other person. Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to contact MCSO Investigator J. Harvey at jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8820.