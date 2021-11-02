Clear

Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking armed robbery suspect

The individual pictured here is a suspect in an armed robbery at a Mobil gas station on Winchester Road. Anyone with information that could identify them is asked to contact jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8820.

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to contact jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8820.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery on Winchester Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 10:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Mobil gas station on the corner of Winchester Road and Rea Trail. MCSO reported a suspect walked into the store, grabbed three cases of beer and left without paying.

“The clerk then gave chase after the offender, at which time the offender used physical force against the clerk to get away with the stolen beer,” MCSO said. “The clerk did receive injuries during this incident.”

MCSO said the suspect left in a dark-colored sedan that was occupied by one other person. Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to contact MCSO Investigator J. Harvey at jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8820.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events