The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Susan McDaniel Lee was last seen Sunday at 1:15 p.m. at the WalMart on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville.

She is driving a 1999 Gold Grand Marquis with Alabama license plate 7217AY3. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black leggings.

She has many medical issues.

If you see her, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office or Huntsville Police.