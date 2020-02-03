Madison County Sheriff’s Office says no charges expected after 5-year-old shot himself in driveway

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms the child in an accidental death investigation this weekend shot himself.
The department says units responded to Berrycreek Drive in Harvest around 3 p.m. Sunday to find the five-year-old with what appeared to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services personnel attempted life-saving measures that were unsuccessful. The child died at Huntsville Hospital's Madison location.
The sheriff's office says the shooting happened inside a family vehicle that was parked in the driveway, and the child was found by a parent.
The investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office says no charges are expected.
“This is a tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Sheriff Kevin Turner said.
