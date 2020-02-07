Madison County Sheriff's Office says IT issue impacting inmates, gun permits

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports it is currently experiencing issues with the agency’s IT network.
The office is not able to process pistol permit applications, said Chief Deputy Stacy Bates in a news release.
The pistol permit office at 603 Fiber St. was closed Friday due to the issue.
Bates said it also has slowed other processes, including the time it takes to book inmates in and out of jail.
The IT Department is working diligently to solve the issues, Bates said.
