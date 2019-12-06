Madison County Sheriff's Office answers Huntsville calls as department mourns officer’s death

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is responding to calls in the Huntsville jurisdiction Friday night as the police department continues to mourn the loss of the one of its own.

Huntsville Police officers were side-by-side the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Huntsville City Council members as they explained what led up to the deadly scene.

"Every person that we have that's a sworn personnel, that's almost 150 people strong out answering their calls," said Chief Deputy Stacy Bates of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Bates has his team doing whatever it can for the Huntsville Police Department after an officer was shot and killed responding to a call on Friday.

"Unfortunately for many of us standing here, this is not the first time we've had to experience something like this," Bates said.

The Huntsville Police officer was shot on Levert Street and Oakwood Avenue. Many community members couldn't help but wonder what the multiple police cars and flashing lights were doing. Rhonda Butler grew up on the same street.

"I grew up over here and hearing something like this is really shocking," Butler said.

Her friend, Debbie Medley, still lives on Levert Street. She can't stop thinking about the innocent life lost of an officer serving to protect.

"Just heartbreaking, so much violence going on in our city now, and, to have a cop shot just trying to do his job, it's just sad," Medley said.

Bates says in law enforcement every one is family, and his team will do whatever it takes to help.

"I can't specify enough, how sorry we are at the sheriff's office, and we want the chief to know just how much we are here for them," Bates said.

The Madison Police Department also reached out to help respond to calls in the Huntsville jurisdiction as officers cope with this shocking death.