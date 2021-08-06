Clear
Madison County Sheriff’s Office responding to Harvest crime scene

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith, Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crime scene on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather additional information.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates

