Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in phone call scams

Officials are again warning residents to beware of phone call scams in their community.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen an increase in the scams, particularly among elderly residents. Brent Patterson, public information officer for MCSO, said the scammers have been able to steal around $200,000 over the last week from residents in Madison and Morgan counties.

The calls generally include a claim that a family member has been in a motor vehicle accident or high-profile incident and needs money to cover legal expenses; that the caller is representing a well-known organization such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft or the IRS and needs the victim’s personal or banking information; that the victim has won a prize; that the victim has a warrant out for their arrest or owes the government money and will be arrested if they do not pay; or that a computer, smartphone or Social Security number was hacked.

“This approach is being used to get you, as the victim, very emotional, either scared or excited, hoping that you will lose judgment enough for them to complete their scheme,” Patterson said.

Patterson said in many cases, the scammer asks the potential victim to purchase a gift card, send money or provide bank account information. The sheriff’s office is encouraging all residents who receive a call like this to hang up and notify their local law enforcement agency.

“If the scammers claim to be from a law enforcement agency, the person receiving the telephone call should ask the name of the agency, hang the phone up, then look up the agency telephone number to check the legitimacy of the caller,” Patterson said.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 256-532-3412 or 256-722-7181.