Madison County Sheriff’s Office renews search for missing, dead Jennifer Powers

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has renewed its push for more information into the disappearance and murder of Jennifer Powers.

The office posted a series of tweets on Friday about Powers, who the sheriff’s office says “became a victim of a homicide” on July 12, 2008, at 148 Granto Road in Harvest.

Powers was reported missing by her husband. She has been declared legally dead.

In its tweets, the office said there is a person of interest in the case, but that person has become uncooperative.

In May 2019, investigators went to a Granto Road home and dug for evidence. Evidence bags were filled and taken off the property, but no information on them has been released.

Madison County investigators have utilized cadaver canines that indicated on the property where Jennifer Powers died, and the adjoining property next to the location of the homicide,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “Madison County investigators searched both properties but were unsuccessful in recovering the body of Jennifer Powers.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Ken Andrews at 256-533-8866 or email krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov

