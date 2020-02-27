Madison County Sheriff’s Office releases name and charges of inmate found dead

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the inmate who died in his cell on Wednesday.

The inmate, 24-year-old Letorryne James Taylor, was arrested on Tuesday for assaulting Huntsville Emergency Medical Services personnel. He was charged with assault second-degree and booked in the Madison County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says Taylor was found with meth and was then charged with promoting prison contraband.

Taylor was placed in a single cell, and the sheriff’s office says jail personnel found him unresponsive on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services was notified, but the inmate was later pronounced dead, the department says. It says there were no signs of any injuries or trauma to Taylor, and it had been about 30 minutes since his last cell check.

Taylor’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.