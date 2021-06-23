Madison County Sheriff's Office receive state-of-the-art training

The Madison County Sheriff's Office received a state-of-the-art training simulator for its officers.

The new virtual trainings will put officers in different scenarios to practice how they'd react. Some of the scenarios vary from a routine traffic to dealing with someone threatening others with a gun or a knife.

“We want to be trained and make sure we know what we’re doing when we get there if a situation turns for the worst," said the Madison County Sheriff, Kevin Turner. "This training is absolutely second to none. I would love to of had this whenever I was coming through the ranks, patrol and in specialized units because this is going to teach you how to handle yourself.”

Hometown Lenders donated the training to the sheriff's office. The company was founded in Hazel Green and wanted to give back to the community.