Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies provide security to community impacted by Hurricane Sally

WAAY 31 got a look at how the Madison County Sheriff's Office is helping people hard hit by Hurricane Sally on the Alabama coast.

Local deputies are helping the clean up efforts by providing extra security.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said emergency workers in Foley requested help after Hurricane Sally ripped through the area. Six deputies went to the small town just north of Gulf Shores with lifesaving equipment initially provided by Homeland Security for these situations.

Deputies are helping maintain law and order in the areas hit by the hurricane and are also providing security to the thousands of power crews helping restore electricity.

Brent Patterson, the sheriff's office spokesperson, said when Sheriff Kevin Turner asked for volunteers to go it was hard to pick because everyone wanted to help.

"The people need our help. They rely on us and we're thankful we got the men and women in a position that are trained with homeland security equipment to go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure these people are taken care of and are safe," he said.

Local deputies took equipment with them that provides them everything they need during their stay. It includes a shower trailer, washer and dryer, kitchen trailer, a fuel pod that can carry upt to 500 gallons, all-terrain vehicles and a trailer that has eight beds.

The sheriff's office said it plans to keep a team down there until all power is restored or until they are no long needed.