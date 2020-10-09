Madison County Sheriff's Office prepares for possible Hurricane Delta response

Hurricane Delta made landfall early Friday evening, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office is already is preparing to offer help to those who may need it.

This is exactly what they did just a few weeks ago after a hurricane caused damage in southern Alabama. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said when that call for help comes, they'll be ready to provide security and any other types of aid that are needed.

Just a few weeks ago, six deputies went to the small town of Foley just north of Gulf Shores.

They're preparing the same equipment, provided by the Department of Homeland Security, that was used to help then for the next call to action.

Deputies in these situations normally help to maintain law and order in the areas hit by a hurricane. They also provide security to the thousands of crews helping restore power.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brent Patterson wants people to know the office is ready to help.

"They go through what they just went through and they're trying to piece their lives back together to get through it and then here comes another one. You know it's awful and our hearts and our prayers are with them, and we just want them to know if they can hear this and see this we are there for them and we will be there for them," he said.

The equipment the sheriff's office takes on these types of responses includes a shower trailer, washer and dryer, kitchen trailer, a fuel pod that can carry up to 500 gallons, an all-terrain vehicle, and a trailer that has eight beds.