Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying Hazel Green burglary suspect

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary in Hazel Green.
The department says the person seen in a surveillance photograph is accused in a burglary on Jan. 4 at the BP Station in Hazel Green.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Andrews at (256) 533-8820.
