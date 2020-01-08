Clear

Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying Hazel Green burglary suspect

Credit: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

If you have information, the sheriff’s office asks you to contact the investigator on the case.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary in Hazel Green.

The department says the person seen in a surveillance photograph is accused in a burglary on Jan. 4 at the BP Station in Hazel Green.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Andrews at (256) 533-8820.

