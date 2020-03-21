Madison County Sheriff’s Office names 2019 Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year

The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced this week that Deputy Jesse Geer has been named the 2019 Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year.

Here's what Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a news release about the honor:

Deputy Jesse Geer was born and raised on a farm in the State of Mississippi and later moved to Florence, Alabama where he obtained a degree in Exercise Science. In 2014 Deputy Geer moved to Huntsville to pursue a career in Law Enforcement. Deputy Geer has been serving the citizens of Madison County since 2015, beginning at The University of Alabama Police Department, in Huntsville from 2015 to 2017 and graduating the police academy during his time there. In the fall of 2017, Deputy Geer applied with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and was hired and assigned to our patrol division.

Deputy Jesse Geer is a model officer who consistently performs at the highest level and has transitioned into a team leader. Deputy Geer is dedicated to every call he runs and exhibits outstanding investigative ability, work performance, dedication to excellence and the desire to make a difference in his community. Deputy Geer’s relentless efforts include working well over his shift on a needed basis to completely process his latest arrest and accomplish our mission. Deputy Geer is always willing to be primary on any patrol call and frequently self-initiates his patrol activity by performing traffic stops or looking for suspicious persons. Deputy Geer brings energy and excitement every day to make his community safer than he left it the day before. Deputy Geer stated, “It’s an honor to be recognized for my work over the last year. It’s a very distinguished award, I am humbled to receive such an award and thank the men & women I serve with each day.”

Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Stan Bice states, “It was a culmination of everything he does, he strives for excellence at every opportunity, as well as, displays a highly motivated work ethic and leads his team in self-initiated activity, at all times.” His recognition came with praise from Sheriff Kevin Turner, who said “Deputy Geer is the epitome of what we want as a law enforcement professional. He displays a high degree of loyalty, integrity and is a valued and respected member of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office team and is committed to making our community a safe place to live.”

Due to Deputy Jesse Geer’s work ethic and his unwavering dedication to the citizens of Madison County, it is our distinct honor to recognize Deputy Jesse Geer as our 2019 Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year.