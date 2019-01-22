Madison County Sheriff's Office makes murder arrest

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a 62-year-old man as the suspect in a Saturday murder.

The office’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested Larry Lee Jones for murder, said Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Shaw said the office responded about 7:45 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 Block of Yarborough Road on a report of a shooting in progress. When deputies arrived they found Eric Arredondo, 28, with a gunshot wound on the front porch of the location, Shaw said.

The Huntsville ambulance service and Madison County Fire EMS personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jones, a resident of the location, was detained and transported to Criminal Investigation Division where he was interviewed and subsequently arrested for murder and booked into the Madison County Jail on $30,000 bond, said Shaw. Jones was released on bond on Sunday, Shaw said.