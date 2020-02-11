Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Madison County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects involved in car break-ins

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says in addition to a hand gun being stolen, the suspects also took a purse with credit cards and ID's inside.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 6:24 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects involved in multiple car break-ins. Officials say one gun is missing!

Investigators said they happened over the weekend on Riverwalk Trail in New Market.

The Madison County Sheriff's office says the suspects were driving in what they believe to be a silver sedan and then broke into two unlocked cars.

Now they're asking people to always bring valuables inside and lock their doors.

Deputies say the break-ins happened around 7:30 Saturday night.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says in addition to a hand gun being stolen, the suspects also took a purse with credit cards and ID's inside.

WAAY 31 spoke to the man who gave the surveillance video to police and he says he has advice for homeowners.

"They check for houses that don't have cameras and houses that are dark so the biggest thing is to take precautions and set yourself up to not be a victim," said resident, Richard Howell.

Neighbors say this isn't the first time their cars have been broken into. It's been an ongoing issue for years.

If you have any information about these break-ins, you're asked to contact Madison County Sheriff's Office as soon as possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events