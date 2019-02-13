Clear
Madison County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in credit card fraud

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card at Walgreens on Hwy. 72 in Madison.

If you can ID or provide information, contact Investigator Webster at 256-533-8858 or mwebster@madisoncountyal.gov

