Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of stolen property

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter on Monday in the hope of finding the owner of stolen property found during a recent traffic stop.
The department says the items were located during a traffic stop on Highway 72 East on Aug. 27 around 11 a.m.
If you have information, contact the sheriff’s office at mparton@madisoncountyal.gov or (256) 533-8820.
East and need to be identified because they are believed to possibly be stolen property. Any information or possible leads is urged to contact Inv. Parton at mparton@madisoncountyal.gov or 2561533-8820. pic.twitter.com/UcAMzPzERm
— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) August 31, 2020