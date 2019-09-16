Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for Gurley bank burglar

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a suspect in a Saturday night burglary and theft at Peoples Independent Bank in Gurley.
Information on what was taken has not been released.
If you can help, contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov
