Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for Gurley bank burglar

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 9:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a suspect in a Saturday night burglary and theft at Peoples Independent Bank in Gurley.

Information on what was taken has not been released.

If you can help, contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov‬

