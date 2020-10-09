Madison County Sheriff's Office located Slaughter Road murder suspect in Meridianville hotel

The Madison County Sheriff's Office shared with WAAY 31 more about its involvement in apprehending murder suspect

Jonathan Stephens.

He is currently in the Madison County jail with a $150,000 bond. Stephens is accused of killing Michael Baker, whose body was found near the railroad tracks on Slaughter Road earlier in the week.

The sheriff's office said it worked with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force which helped solve the case. Stephens was found at a hotel in Meridianville, the agency said.

The Madison Police department searched a home at an undisclosed address in Madison related to the murder but haven't released where that home was or if they found anything to help with the case. The sheriff's office said helping catch Stephens was crucial, and they're glad they were able to take him to jail without anyone getting hurt.

"Our working relationship that we have the city of Huntsville, Madison PD, the sheriff's office is huge. Anytime you have resources where you can reach out and help each other out it is going to be bigger and better when you were looking for someone and that's what happened here," Inv. Brent Patterson, the sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Madison Police told WAAY 31 Friday it might be able to release more information next week about the murder. It's unclear if the suspect or victim knew each other or if there is a motive for the murder.