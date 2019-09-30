Clear
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired into Harvest dwelling

There is no suspect information at this time.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 7:43 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into a dwelling in Harvest early Monday.

There were no injuries, said Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Shaw said deputies are investigating.

