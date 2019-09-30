The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into a dwelling in Harvest early Monday.
There were no injuries, said Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Shaw said deputies are investigating.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
Related Content
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired into Harvest dwelling
- Teen shot on Alpha Lane, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting
- Madison County Sheriff's Office lead investigator retires
- Harvest road shut down by Madison Co. Sheriff's office
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Monday night
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at Dollar General
- Huntsville police, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating similar robberies
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen shot in abdomen
- Madison County Sheriff's Office hiring new deputies
Scroll for more content...