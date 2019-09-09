Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at Dollar General

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery.
Deputies said it happened at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Dollar General at Highway 53 and Jeff Road. The department says the two suspects left in a gold, four-door vehicle. One of them may be left-handed.
If you have any information about the incident, contact authorities at 256-533-8847 or sfinfley@madisoncountyal.gov.
Today at 115p a w/m and b/m robbed the Dollar General and a customer at Hwy 53/Jeff Rd. An attempt to rob another customer was unsuccessful. They left in a gold 4d vehicle. One suspect may be left handed. Contact Inv Finley if you have info 2565338847 sfinfley@madisoncountyal.gov pic.twitter.com/7ZlrU4K9AY
— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) September 9, 2019
