Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at Dollar General

If you have any information about the incident, contact authorities at 256-533-8847 or sfinfley@madisoncountyal.gov.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery.

Deputies said it happened at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Dollar General at Highway 53 and Jeff Road. The department says the two suspects left in a gold, four-door vehicle. One of them may be left-handed.

