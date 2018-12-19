Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man critically injured.

Deputies said that shooting happened just after 3 Wednesday morning on Buddy Williamson Road in New Market. Officials confirmed a man and woman were involved in the shooting. The man was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A woman was taken to the Sheriff’s office for questioning in that shooting.

Officials told WAAY 31 they plan on being at the house Wednesday as the investigation continues and said further information would be released later in the day.