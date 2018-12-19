Clear

Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting

Deputies said one person was shot and airlifted to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition and another was taken in for questioning in this shooting.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 8:00 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man critically injured.

Deputies said that shooting happened just after 3 Wednesday morning on Buddy Williamson Road in New Market. Officials confirmed a man and woman were involved in the shooting. The man was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A woman was taken to the Sheriff’s office for questioning in that shooting.

Officials told WAAY 31 they plan on being at the house Wednesday as the investigation continues and said further information would be released later in the day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events