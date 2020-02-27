Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate's death

Investigators tell WAAY 31 they are working to figure out how a man died inside the Madison County Jail on Wedneday.

Jailers found Letorryne Taylor unresponsive in his cell at dinner time.

Letorryne Taylor Letorryne Taylor

Investigator Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a rock of crystal meth on Taylor when they booked him for assaulting a paramedic.

"We don't know what people have on them when they come to jail. We don't know know what the ingest. We don't know what they're hiding. And on some occasions it's hard to find some of the stuff they hide," Patterson said.

One man told WAAY 31 he was booked into the jail Tuesday, the same day as Taylor. James McCown was still locked up when Taylor died, but didn’t know about his death.

"We don't find out nothing about anybody," McCown said.

McCown said he was released Thursday morning from the jail, and he wonders if Taylor got a hold of more contraband or had more hidden.

"He probably ate more than what he should have," McCown said.

The sheriff's office said it’s not sure how Taylor died because he was in his cell alone and jailers checked on him 30 minutes before he was found dead.

Patterson said the sheriff’s office is always working to find ways to keep contraband out of jail.

"We are always looking at newer ideas to make our facility better. Always. If the technology is out there to scan and indicate if someone is hiding contraband, it would be of the utmost importance to us to look into it," he said.

An autopy will be performed on Taylor to determine his cause of death.

The sheriff's office said this is not related in any way to the IT issue or the 4 inmates who overdosed over the weekend.