Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning shooting

Two people are recovering tonight after a shooting took place outside a business on Highway 53 in Harvest, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the call came in just after one o’clock Saturday morning.

They say the victims were shot in the parking lot.

"I was really shocked," said Alison Berger, resident and business owner.

Alison Berger owns a bridal alterations shop across the street from where the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened.

"I’ve had the shop for 13 years, but I’ve lived out here 23 years and that kind of thing just doesn’t happen out here," said Alison Berger, resident and business owner.

The sheriff's office says an altercation lead to a shooting in the parking lot.

They say two victims were shot and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"That is a little worrisome. It makes you stop and think what goes on in these parking lots in the middle of the night when nobody is around," said Alison Berger, resident and business owner.

Business owners like Berger says she was stunned by the news because this area in Harvest is usually quiet.

"We have our share of fires and break ins, but not shootings, not that I have ever been aware of," said Alison Berger, resident and business owner.

The sheriff's office says because of the ongoing investigation, the names of the victims are not being released at this time.