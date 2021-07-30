Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate

A Madison County Detention Center inmate died at the facility on Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Heather Lynn Moore, 46, was found unresponsive in her medical housing unit about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, the office said.

She did not respond to aid and was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a preliminary probe found she died of natural causes.

Moore was arrested Sunday and “suffered from a host of serious health issues and had received medical treatment while incarcerated at the detention facility,” the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy will be performed by the State Forensics Lab to verify the cause of death.