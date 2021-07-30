Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) spokesman Don Webster said the four inmates were transported to Huntsville Hospital after suffering apparent overdoes on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) spokesman Don Webster said the four inmates were transported to Huntsville Hospital after suffering apparent overdoes on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

She did not respond to aid and was pronounced dead.

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 1:56 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Madison County Detention Center inmate died at the facility on Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Heather Lynn Moore, 46, was found unresponsive in her medical housing unit about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, the office said.

She did not respond to aid and was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a preliminary probe found she died of natural causes.

Moore was arrested Sunday and “suffered from a host of serious health issues and had received medical treatment while incarcerated at the detention facility,” the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy will be performed by the State Forensics Lab to verify the cause of death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 108°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
96° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 109°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 103°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 107°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events