Sheriff: Deadly shooting in Harvest appears to be domestic violence-related

A spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.
It happened Monday around midnight at a home on Gibbon Drive in Harvest. The sheriff's office says deputies found a deceased male victim that had been shot.
A female at the home was taken to criminal investigations and was questioned about the shooting. The sheriff's office says the shooting appears to be domestic violence-related, and currently, no charges have been filed.
