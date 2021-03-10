Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at liquor store

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday night.

It happened at Windmill Beverage on Winchester Road.

The sheriff’s office says a woman and man are suspected in the robbery and are driving an older-model silver Camry with black wheels all the way around and damage to the front passenger side. It said there’s also an unknown tag in the back window.

The man and woman are suspects in another robbery at Beverage Depot on University Drive.

If you have information, call the sheriff’s office at 256-722-7181.