Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen shot in abdomen Full Story

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen shot in abdomen

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 7:38 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man.

About 12 a.m. Thursday, the teen called 911 to report he had been shot. Deputies and EMS went to Madison County High School, where he had been driven by his brother.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He told deputies he was shot during a confrontation in the 3300 block of Maysville Road, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover.

Shaw said deputies interviewed and released a 19-year-old suspect on Maysville Road.

The shooting is isolated between the two and the investigation is ongoing, Shaw said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events