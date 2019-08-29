Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen shot in abdomen

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man.

About 12 a.m. Thursday, the teen called 911 to report he had been shot. Deputies and EMS went to Madison County High School, where he had been driven by his brother.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He told deputies he was shot during a confrontation in the 3300 block of Maysville Road, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover.

Shaw said deputies interviewed and released a 19-year-old suspect on Maysville Road.

The shooting is isolated between the two and the investigation is ongoing, Shaw said.