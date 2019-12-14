Clear

Madison County Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the death appears to be "related to a medical issue."

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An inmate death at the Madison County Jail is under investigation. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the death occurred Saturday afternoon. 

Officials said the death appears to be "related to a medical issue, but investigators are working to determine the exact cause."

