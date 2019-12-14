Madison County Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death

An inmate death at the Madison County Jail is under investigation.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the death occurred Saturday afternoon.
Officials said the death appears to be "related to a medical issue, but investigators are working to determine the exact cause."
