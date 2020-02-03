Clear
Madison County Sheriff's Office investigates an accidental child death

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) confirmed that the child was taken to Madison Hospital Emergency Room where the child passed away.
Officials say this is an accidental shooting death and the child was under the age of 12.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 5:51 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accidental death of a child.

The sheriff's office said they responded to a home in the 100 block of Berrycreek Drive in Harvest.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon around 2:45.

Officials believe the shooting happened inside of a truck at the home.

According to a representative with Huntsville Emergency Management Services, the was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

We are working to learn new information from the sheriff's office such as the exact age of the child and how the child was shot. The investigation is ongoing.

