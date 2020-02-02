Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Sheriff's Office investigates accidental death of a child Full Story

Madison County Sheriff's Office investigates accidental death of a child

First responders came to the home for a call of an accidental shooting.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 6:12 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2020 6:25 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Alexis

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child died Sunday afternoon.

According to MCSO officials, they responded to a home in the 100 block of Berrycreek Drive along with paramedics with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) to an accidental shooting call.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) confirmed that the child was taken to Madison Hospital Emergency Room where the child passed away.

HEMSI said the time of call was 2:47 p.m. A child younger than 12-years-old was transported from the neighborhood to Madison Hospital Emergency Room where the child was pronounced dead. 

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. 

