The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child died Sunday afternoon.
According to MCSO officials, they responded to a home in the 100 block of Berrycreek Drive along with paramedics with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) to an accidental shooting call.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) confirmed that the child was taken to Madison Hospital Emergency Room where the child passed away.
HEMSI said the time of call was 2:47 p.m. A child younger than 12-years-old was transported from the neighborhood to Madison Hospital Emergency Room where the child was pronounced dead.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigates accidental death of a child
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting
- Madison County Sheriff's Office lead investigator retires
- Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating child’s death
- Police investigating child's death
- Madison County Coroner: Death in South Huntsville fire ruled accidental
- Teen shot on Alpha Lane, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Monday night
- Huntsville police, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating similar robberies
Scroll for more content...