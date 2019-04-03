Clear
Madison County Sheriff's Office hiring new deputies

Six new police vehicles have been purchased for the department.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 3:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Commission has approved the Madison County Sheriff's Office to hire 10 new deputies.

Six new police vehicles have been purchased, and each cost about $26,000. Four more vehicles are on the way for the department.

