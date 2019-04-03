The Madison County Commission has approved the Madison County Sheriff's Office to hire 10 new deputies.
Six new police vehicles have been purchased, and each cost about $26,000. Four more vehicles are on the way for the department.
Related Content
- Madison County Sheriff's Office hiring new deputies
- Madison County Sheriff's Office hiring new deputies
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting
- Madison County Sheriff's Office makes murder arrest
- Madison Police Department hiring police officers
- Madison Co. Sheriff's office receives lifesaving technology
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office seeking international accreditation
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office receives new K-9
- Madison County Sheriff's Office conducts early morning drug operation
- Teen shot on Alpha Lane, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating
Scroll for more content...