Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on paid leave during shooting investigation

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate a Thursday night officer-involved shooting in Gurley.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies were assisting Gurley Police with a domestic call on Capers Drive about 9 p.m. Thursday.

One Madison County deputy shot a man inside the residence, Patterson said. He has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patterson said the officer, whose name has not been released, will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. This is the department's policy in situations like this.

The SBI said the findings of the investigation will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney's Office.

No arrests have been made.