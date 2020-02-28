Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges teacher with 2 felonies for sexual conduct, act with student

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a teacher of engaging in improper sexual conduct with a student.

Catherine Lynn Coffey, 22, is charged with school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 and school employee engaging in sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Her bond was set at $31,000.

The sheriff’s office does not say where Coffey works as a teacher.

A search of the Madison County School System’s website lists Coffey as a teacher at Madison County Elementary School.

School system spokesperson Tim Hall issued this statement Friday afternoon:

“The individual in question is an employee of our school system and she has been placed on Administrative Leave. We are cooperating with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and since this is an active investigation, all other questions should be directed toward the Madison County Sheriff's Department.”

The sheriff’s office also has not provided the age of the victim.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on Monday it received allegations of improper sexual misconduct between a teacher and a student. Criminal investigators immediately conducted an investigation into the matter.

The victim was interviewed, at which time criminal acts were determined did take place, according to the release.

Sheriff Kevin Turner stated, “Once our agency received these criminal allegations, a case report was generated, and an investigation was conducted immediately,” Sheriff Kevin Turner said in the release.

Due to the victim being a juvenile, no specific details about the investigation will be released at this time, the release said.